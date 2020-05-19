Brett Brown is curious.
The 76ers coach ponders an ideal way for the NBA to resume the season. He believes anything that equals a realistic timeline where players aren’t put in harm’s way would be best.
“Forget the virus standpoint, just the injury standpoint,” Brown said. “There are stats ... Look at the stats after lockouts, the propensity of injuries is significantly increased if you just try to cram stuff in.”
That’s why he’s curious to see what the league’s return-to-play process will look like if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.
Wednesday marks the 70th day since the league suspended the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will take the players a minimum of three-to-four weeks to get back into playing shape.
“I’d be curious to see if that includes some way to have a preseason game. I don’t know,” Brown said.
He doesn’t think the league needs to overcompensate in regards to realigning divisions like Major League Baseball is considering. That move wouldn’t make sense for the NBA, considering it most likely would resume at one or two campus-like locations without fans.
The league is expected to make a decision on returning in June.
“If we do come back, do you just go back straight into the playoffs?” Brown asked. “Or do you have a few regular-season games to sort out [what may] have happened in the event that the season did continue?
“In any of those cases, my personal opinion is that I’m fine.”
But that doesn’t stop him from being curious about what’s going to take to ensure the players get back in game shape.
NBA practice facilities reopened for individual on-court workouts May 8 in some cities, but the 76ers are not among the teams that unlocked their gym doors. Only teams in cities and states in which local governments have eased restrictions on facilities will be allowed to open. As of Monday, 17 of the league’s 30 teams allowed players to start working out at the team facility. The Sixers practice facility in Camden, and New Jersey’s stay at home order is set to expire on June 5.
The state has, however, opened up golf courses, construction projects, retail stores and will re-open beaches. The Sixers want to continue monitoring what’s going on in the state and at other NBA practice facilities before re-opening.