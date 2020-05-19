NBA practice facilities reopened for individual on-court workouts May 8 in some cities, but the 76ers are not among the teams that unlocked their gym doors. Only teams in cities and states in which local governments have eased restrictions on facilities will be allowed to open. As of Monday, 17 of the league’s 30 teams allowed players to start working out at the team facility. The Sixers practice facility in Camden, and New Jersey’s stay at home order is set to expire on June 5.