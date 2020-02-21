If it wasn’t for Embiid, the Sixers would be one loss closer to opening up the postseason on the road. For 41 minutes, he was a game-changer in every sense of the word: 39 points, 16 rebounds, 18-of-19 from the foul line, all of it overshadowed by his performance on the defensive end of the court. There were times when it was borderline comical to watch Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert penetrate the paint and then dribble in circles while attempting to figure out how to navigate the final few feet to the rim. After blowing up the Nets’ final possession of regulation, Embiid pounded his chest and waved his arms to the crowd and infused the court with the sort of energy that suggested the home team was not going to find a way to lose.