For somebody who says his goal is to be the No. 1 playoff seed, 76ers coach Brett Brown has the type of pleasant problem that many of his counterparts would love to have.
With high expectations comes extreme competition for playing time. In all likelihood, there might be some talented players who eventually won’t get off the bench.
As training camp begins on Tuesday, Brown will start sorting out his rotation, but he said Wednesday that it will be a fluid situation for quite some time.
Brown likes to break the 82-game schedule into thirds, and he estimates it will take about 28 games to get a good handle on his rotation.
The Sixers’ 28th game this season will be Dec. 15 at Brooklyn.
Between training camp and then, there will be plenty of decisions for Brown to make — some easier than others.
The starting lineup is expected to be Ben Simmons and newcomer Josh Richardson in the backcourt, with two-time All-Star Joel Embiid at center and Al Horford and Tobias Harris at forward.
The Sixers re-signed forward Mike Scott and swingman James Ennis, and they are likely to be the first two players off the bench.
Some of the fiercest competition for minutes will be in the backcourt.
One of the chief battles will be between NBA veterans Trey Burke and Raul Neto to back up Simmons at point guard.
“Just go to the point guard, Trey and Raul; rarely do you go in NBA games playing three point guards,” Brown said.
Entering his seventh season, Brown said that Richardson also could be a possibility at the point, since he has the versatility to defend point guards.
“Josh Richardson has the ability to be the primary ballcarrier,” Brown said. “Maybe that is a playoff discussion, but it is true.”
Backup wing candidates include this year’s first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle; last year’s first-rounder, Zhaire Smith; 2016 first-round pick Furkan Korkmaz; and Shake Milton, who played in 20 games last season as a rookie.
Thybulle, Smith, and Milton are considered excellent defenders. Korkmaz’s value is as a shooter, although he has shot just 32.3% from three-point range in his first two seasons. He enjoyed a solid summer playing for Turkey in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
“What is going on with those young kids is that somebody is going to be given the chance to emerge,” Brown said. “Zhaire and Matisse and Shake, and don’t forget about Furkan.”
The rotation will differ when Embiid is given a night off. Last year Embiid played a career-high 64 games, but he struggled with illness and injury in the playoffs.
The Sixers are intent on having him strong for the postseason, which might mean a few more nights off in the regular season.
In signing Horford, who was a free agent from the Boston Celtics, the Sixers have a player who can start at power forward and play center when Embiid is getting a rest or not playing.
As for whether Horford would be the backup center, Brown said, “I would say yes, but not to the detriment of how you deliver him" to be healthy come playoff time.
Since Horford turned 33 in June, he will likely need some time off. He has missed an average of 12.6 games over the last three seasons.
Free-agent Kyle O’Quinn, a 6-10 center, and Jonah Bolden, a 6-10 forward-center, will be competing for frontcourt minutes.
The early-season rotation could be expanded.
“I am not shrinking rotations right out of the gate,” Brown said.
Eventually, Brown will shrink the rotation. Barring injury, training camp and early-season games will determine who plays.
“Always, at the end of the day, the gym tells me,” Brown said. “They will show me, they will tell me, and somebody is going to put his hand up and grab a spot.”