The Sixers held an 87-80 cushion and momentum with 7:04 left in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard scored a basket 20 seconds later to pull the Clippers within five points. The Sixers subbed out Thybulle for Korkmaz with 6:31 left in the quarter. Los Angeles responded with a 22-5 run to take a 104-92 lead with 1:08 remaining in the third and outscored the Sixers, 38-24, in the quarter, erasing their two-point halftime deficit.