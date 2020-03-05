SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Brett Brown is going away from one of his principles.
The 76ers coach always preaches the importance of playing solid defense. He still says that’s the main ingredient for winning. But at the same time, he wants his team to shoot a high volume of three-pointers.
He’s made getting offensive help a higher priority than sticking with a defensive stopper during certain stretches of recent games.
“For me, it is a confliction for sure,” Brown said after Thursday’s shootaround to prepare for the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Brown pointed out that guards Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton are logical defenders for Kings speedy point guard De’Aaron Fox. In addition to Fox, the Sixers have to focus on sharpshooting reserve guard Buddy Hield.
“Oftentimes, Matisse is in that mix,” Brown said of the standout rookie defender. “And you wouldn’t call him sort of a three-point shooter.
“So you have to figure out the balance of scoring versus defense. That’s the dilemma. So what you hope to do is grow Matisse into a more reliable three-point shooter."
Thybulle shot 35.6% on three-pointers heading into the contest with the Kings. However, he made just 30.4% since the start of February.
Looking for shooting, Brown chose to go with reserves Alec Burks and Furkan Korkmaz over Thybulle during key stretches against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and Los Clippers on Sunday.
But that tactic puts the Sixers at a disadvantage on the defensive end. Thybulle is the team’s best perimeter defender with Ben Simmons (pinched nerve in lower back) and Josh Richardson (concussion protocol) both sidelined, and the Clippers took advantage of Thybulle’s absence.
The Sixers held an 87-80 cushion and momentum with 7:04 left in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard scored a basket 20 seconds later to pull the Clippers within five points. The Sixers subbed out Thybulle for Korkmaz with 6:31 left in the quarter. Los Angeles responded with a 22-5 run to take a 104-92 lead with 1:08 remaining in the third and outscored the Sixers, 38-24, in the quarter, erasing their two-point halftime deficit.
Plenty of empty offensive possessions didn’t help the Sixers during that stretch.