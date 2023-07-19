Nick Nurse adds Bryan Gates to Sixers coaching staff
The veteran coach secured a release from his obligation to the Dallas Mavericks in order to come to Philadelphia to join the Sixers coaching staff under Nick Nurse.
NBA veteran coach Bryan Gates is joining Nick Nurse’s new 76ers’ staff as an assistant, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday night.
Gates, who the previous two seasons was on the Phoenix Suns’ staff, had recently accepted a position with the Dallas Mavericks. But, according to ESPN, the Mavericks allowed Gates to take the job with the Sixers because it would be a “significant step up in role.”
Gates was an assistant under Monty Williams in Phoenix from 2021-23. Before that, he worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2019-21 and 2015-16), Sacramento Kings (2016-19 and 2009-10) and New Orleans Pelicans (2010-15, also under Williams).
Gates was also named the G League Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2008, when he led the Idaho Stampede. Nurse was a G League coach at the same time, leading the Iowa Energy.
Gates joins Rico Hines, Doug West and Bobby Jackson as assistants on Nurse’s staff.
