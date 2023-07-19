Nick Nurse adds Bryan Gates to Sixers coaching staff

NBA veteran coach Bryan Gates is joining Nick Nurse’s new 76ers’ staff as an assistant, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Wednesday night.

Gates, who the previous two seasons was on the Phoenix Suns’ staff, had recently accepted a position with the Dallas Mavericks. But, according to ESPN, the Mavericks allowed Gates to take the job with the Sixers because it would be a “significant step up in role.”

Gates was an assistant under Monty Williams in Phoenix from 2021-23. Before that, he worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2019-21 and 2015-16), Sacramento Kings (2016-19 and 2009-10) and New Orleans Pelicans (2010-15, also under Williams).

Gates was also named the G League Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2008, when he led the Idaho Stampede. Nurse was a G League coach at the same time, leading the Iowa Energy.

Gates joins Rico Hines, Doug West and Bobby Jackson as assistants on Nurse’s staff.

