Caleb Martin’s work ethic and ability to defy the odds fit perfectly with the City of Brotherly Love

Caleb Martin was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., and attended Davie County High School 25 miles down Interstate 40 in Mocksville before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va.

Yet, the 28-year-old, who signed with the 76ers on July 6, possesses the personality and work ethic of many a Philadelphian. And the 6-foot-5 small forward believes that should help him fit in well here.

“I definitely do,” Martin said. “The feel you get from the fans is just kind of hard-nosed, blue-collar, scrappy, do-whatever-you-can [attitude], and that’s what this kind of crowd and environment feeds off of. And I think I’m that type of player that can definitely get the crowd going and make plays like that and try to make as many plays as I can and just embrace everything that comes with it. So I’m excited.”

The Sixers are excited to add him to their stellar free-agent class that is headlined by nine-time All-Star Paul George and Andre Drummond.

There has been speculation that Martin, George, Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Tyrese Maxey will make up an undersized starting lineup.

Coach Nick Nurse was asked weeks ago if Martin would be a starter.

“Well, I don’t know about any of that stuff yet,” he said. “But I think you would say Kelly, Caleb, PG are all kind of interchangeable two through four. You know what I mean? I just think you got wing players out there. And that’s how I see it right now.”

Whether or not Martin starts, his ability to overcome obstacles could make him a fan favorite.

Martin had to prove himself with the Charlotte Hornets and later the Miami Heat after going undrafted out of Nevada in 2019.

On July 31 of that year, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets. The one-year, nonguaranteed deal only meant Martin would receive a training camp invitation. The contract also enabled him to receive a bonus up to $50,000 to sign with the Hornets’ G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, if he was waived — but he would have had to remain with Greensboro for at least 60 days to get paid.

Martin never had to worry about that.

After an impressive preseason, the Hornets originally decided to convert his contract to a two-way deal, meaning he could move between the NBA and the G League, but only for a limited time before the Hornets would have to sign him to a roster spot or return him to the Swarm.

But on the same day that he received his two-way deal, the Hornets opted to elevate it to a multiyear standard contract.

Martin struggled initially, averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 16.0 minutes while shooting just 31.5% on three-pointers over his first two seasons before being waived by Charlotte on Aug. 7, 2021.

He signed a two-way deal with the Heat a month later and had it converted to a standard deal on Feb. 15, 2022.

“I just think that nothing’s been really easy for me in my path to get here,” Martin said of his journey preparing him for Philly. “I think that kind of fits the narrative of how people go about their day every day around here and the environment. The kind of culture that’s being instilled here. Not only within the facility, but just around the city. So I think I fit exactly what people pride themselves on around here.”

The five-year veteran spent the next three seasons with the Heat, averaging 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 195 games, with 84 starts. And he’s become the modern version of the Boston Strangler.

Over the past two seasons, Martin averaged 13.6 points on 50% shooting — including 44% on three-pointers — against the Boston Celtics during the regular season and playoffs. It was his best scoring average against an Eastern Conference foe during that span.

“I plan on doing something special,” Martin said. “The last couple years, I’ve been a part of winning. That’s been a main factor for me. Especially the last couple years, and I just think [Philly is] one of the best places to do it.

“They’re putting a great team together. They’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of talent. So I think it should elevate my game in a personal way and as a team. I feel like we can do something special.”