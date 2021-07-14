Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker is the first woman featured by NBA 2K, as the popular basketball game named her one of its cover athletes for NBA 2K22. Parker is joined by Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Luka Doncic as cover images.

NBA 2K22 is to be released Sept. 10 and is available for preorder.

Doncic is featured on the Standard Edition and Cross-Generation bundle. This will be offered on all gaming systems where 2K is available.

The other two covers honor history. Parker is on the WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition, which will be released only on PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X. Abdul-Jabbar, Nowitzki, and Durant are featured on the 75th-anniversary edition.

The WNBA anniversary game will be sold exclusively at GameStop and EB games, and it will also have a nice kick to it. NBA 2K21 debuted a new WNBA career mode that was bland and limited. This year’s version will include jerseys of seven WNBA stars for MyPlayer characters.

“Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of NBA 2K,” Parker said on Twitter. “I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow.”

Parker is a five-time WNBA All-Star; two-time MVP and defensive player of the year; and one-time champion. She took off as a college star at the University of Tennessee, where she won back-to-back NCAA titles and became the No. 1 pick in the 2008 WNBA draft.