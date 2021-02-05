Crushing opponents is nothing new for the West Philadelphia native, who at the age of 7 moved to the Uptown section of the city. As a youth, he stood out in football, basketball, baseball and track for the West Oak Lane Wildcats. Fields went on to become an All-America wideout at Jules Mastbaum High School, then one of the all-time best receivers at Penn State. After a brief NFL career that included stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and New York Jets, he became a sport agent in 2003.