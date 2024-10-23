Charles Barkley ‘not happy’ with load management plan for Sixers’ Joel Embiid

Former Sixers star and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is not a fan of Joel Embiid’s load management plan. Barkley joined host Colt Knost on SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio ahead of the Sixers’ season opener against the Bucks on Wednesday night to discuss the center’s plan.

“I’m not happy with that. I’m not happy with that at all,” Barkley said. “It bothers me a lot. I mean, the guy is making close to $70 million. He just signed an extension. And No. 1, it’s kind of crapping on the fans. I mean, I’m pretty sure steel workers and people like that don’t want to go to work. Guys who work in construction, guys who work paving our streets and things like that, I’m pretty sure they don’t want to go to work sometimes, but they go to work every day for chump change. Not being disrespectful, not a lot of money. I don’t think a guy making $65-70 million a year, can’t play basketball three, maybe four days a week. I don’t like it at all.”

Embiid sat out all six preseason games as he rested his left knee, and he will not play in back-to-back games this season. Embiid was limited to only 39 games last season because of a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. After his return toward the end of the season, he was still limited during the team’s first-round loss to the New York Knicks.

“I mean, man, these people pay all this money. Regular people pay all this money to see guys play stupid basketball,” Barkley said. “And if you can’t play, you’re never gonna play more than four days a week. Most of the time we play three games a week, but sometimes you play four. But to announce you’re not gonna play basketball back to back, I mean, I just think that it sets a bad leadership role on the team. I really do. I couldn’t believe that when I heard it, to be honest with you.”

