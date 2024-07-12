Charles Barkley praises Sixers for ‘great summer,’ and laments likely end of TNT’s NBA broadcast rights

STATELINE, Nev. — Charles Barkley is among those impressed with the 76ers’ offseason.

And it goes beyond Paul George.

Advertisement

Before playing his first round at the American Century Championship golf event at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Barkley told The Inquirer that he “loved” the Sixers’ signing of Andre Drummond to fortify the backup center spot. The longtime TNT commentator and Philadelphia legend also praised the additions of veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon and starting forward Caleb Martin and the agreement by veteran point guard Kyle Lowry on Thursday to return on a one-year deal.

“Now, they’ve just got to put it together,” Barkley said. “It’s just on paper right now. It’s got to work. … Every season is different. And then, obviously, bringing [in that] many pieces, it’s going to be an experiment. But, listen, they had a great summer.”

» READ MORE: Sixers guard Kyle Lowry staying in Philly because it is ‘the place that I felt most comfortable’

Barkley’s comments came while immersed in an environment where he is a celebrity among celebrities. The man known for his colorful personality — and questionable golf swing — was repeatedly interrupted on the driving range by enthusiastic hellos from fellow competitors, including Eagles great Jason Kelce and former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann. A prop bet exists on whether Barkley will finish in the field’s top 75 of approximately 90 players.

“Don’t embarrass me!” Barkley playfully hollered from the driving range at former NBA player Chandler Parsons, who is known as a strong golfer.

Barkley’s appearance also comes with TNT’s future as an NBA broadcast partner in peril — and in the aftermath of his surprise retirement announcement.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that contracts have been finalized among the NBA and network executives that will make NBC and Amazon Prime Video new partners, while keeping ABC/ESPN as the home of the NBA Finals. The league’s board of governors, which will meet next week in Las Vegas, still need to approve any deal. TNT would then have five days to match.

During last month’s Finals, Barkley said the 2024-25 season would be his last on television.

“Everybody’s been great,” Barkley said when asked about the reaction to his retirement plans. “I hope we’re able to keep the TV package, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to. I feel bad for everybody I work with, because there’s so many people I’ve been with for 24 years. They’re like my family members. ... And I wouldn’t feel comfortable going to another network.”