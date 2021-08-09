LAS VEGAS — Charles Bassey was held out of the 76ers’ first game at the NBA Summer League by his agent, according to a source close to the situation.

Bassey was the 53rd pick in the June 29 NBA draft. The 6-foot-11 center, who is practicing with the summer league squad, has yet to sign a contract.

It’s not uncommon for an unsigned rookie to sit out of summer league games until his deal is worked out. Bassey averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds as a junior this past season at Western Kentucky.

He was the Conference USA Player of the Year in his final season.