Charles Bassey is officially a member of the 76ers.

The second-round pick finally agreed to and signed a contract with the Sixers on Thursday after a months-long holdup.

Bassey is receiving a partially-guaranteed three-year deal. His first year is fully guaranteed and his second year is partially guaranteed. The last year is non-guaranteed, according to a source.

This comes after the power forward was held out of the NBA Summer League by his agent because he had yet to sign a contract. Bassey and his agent wanted a multi-year guaranteed deal while the Sixers reportedly wanted to give him a multi-year deal with the first season guaranteed.

But the 6-foot-11 post player did practice with the summer league squad in Las Vegas. He also worked out at the Sixers practice facility.

His signing comes right before training camp, which opens on Tuesday.

The Sixers acquired Bassey with the 53rd pick in the July 29 NBA draft. Bassey averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds as a junior this past season at Western Kentucky.

He was the Conference USA Player of the Year in his final season.