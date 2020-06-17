Christ Koumadje, the 7-foot-4 center from Florida State, was named the G League Defensive Player of the Year while competing for the 76ers affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats
The 23-year-old Koumadje, who spent the preseason in the Sixers’ camp, led the G League in blocks per game (4.0) and total blocks 133. He also averaged 11.3 points and 10.9 rebounds in 33 games.
His best moment came on Feb. 1 when Koumadje recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 20 rebounds and a G League season-high 12 blocked shots in a 111-103 road win over the Erie BayHawks.
A native of Chad, Koumadje was a four-year player at Florida State and a starter in his final two seasons.
Koumadje, who played high school basketball with Ben Simmons at Montverde Academy in Florida, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers last July.
A Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guaranteed him a training camp invite. Exhibit 10 players receive bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.