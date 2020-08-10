Best performance: Damian Lillard wins this by a landslide. Heck, the Blazers point guard was out there schooling folks. He finished with 51 points on 16-of-28 shooting and going 15-for-16 from the foul line. He also had a game-high 7 assists to go with 2 steals. Eighteen of his points came in the fourth quarter. I can’t say his performance was surprising. You had to know he would torch the Sixers after missing two foul shots and three-pointers in the final 18 seconds of Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.