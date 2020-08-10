KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 124-121 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in the VISA Athletic Center at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Best performance: Damian Lillard wins this by a landslide. Heck, the Blazers point guard was out there schooling folks. He finished with 51 points on 16-of-28 shooting and going 15-for-16 from the foul line. He also had a game-high 7 assists to go with 2 steals. Eighteen of his points came in the fourth quarter. I can’t say his performance was surprising. You had to know he would torch the Sixers after missing two foul shots and three-pointers in the final 18 seconds of Saturday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Worst performance: Gary Trent Jr. gets this award. The Blazers reserve missed six of his eight shot attempts en route to finishing with five points. He also had 3 rebounds and 1 assist during his 33 minutes, 39 seconds of action.
Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this for the second straight game. Yeah, yeah, I know what you are thinking. How in the world does someone who helped guard Lillard get best defensive performance? Thybulle made Lillard work while guarding him. Thybulle also finished with a game-high three steals to go with a block. The Sixers might have had more success putting Thybulle instead of Josh Richardson on Lillard the last four minutes. Lillard torched the Sixers for nine points during that span.
Worst statistic: This goes to the Blazers shooting 1-for-7 on three-pointers in the second quarter.
Best statistic: This goes to Lillard’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. He made 5 of 6 shots, including going 3-for-4 on threes.
Worst of the worst: I have to give this to Joel Embiid twisting his left ankle. Embiid exited with 6:18 left in the first quarter with the injury, one day after the team announced Ben Simmons needs surgery in his left knee.