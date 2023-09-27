Reports: Damian Lillard traded to Bucks in three-team deal that includes Jusuf Nurkic and Deandre Ayton

The NBA’s Eastern Conference just got a little tougher for the 76ers.

According to multiple reports, the Portland Trail Blazers are sending All-Star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also includes the Phoenix Suns, and involves Deandre Ayton and Jusuf Nurkic.

The specifics of the deal go far beyond those three players, but they are the principle pieces. Here’s more on the moving parts from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

According to Woj, the Blazers are fully committed to rebuilding with their young guards, so much so that they’ll be looking to immediately move former Sixers guard Jrue Holiday, who will join Portland from the Bucks. Ayton will also go to the Blazers, while Nurkic will join the Suns.

Needless to say, Lillard moving to the East and playing alongside a two-time MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t great news for the Sixers. Lillard is an All-NBA player who averaged 32.2 points on 46.3% shooting (37.1% from three), 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds last season.

Oh, and by the way, you won’t have to wait long to get a first look at Milwaukee’s new dynamic duo. The Sixers open their season against the Bucks on Oct. 26 on TNT.