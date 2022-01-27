Danny Green was upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers swingman has been sidelined the past seven games with right hip pain. Wednesday’s news comes one day after swingman Matisse Thybulle returned from a sprained right shoulder.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) and Shake Milton (back spasms) remain sidelined. Ben Simmons has yet to play this season after requesting a trade in August.

Lakers post player Anthony Davis is listed as probable. He returned Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets after being sidelined 17 games with a left knee MCL sprain. Los Angeles point guard Kendrick Nunn will remain out with a right knee bone bruise.

Green is averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. He started in 21 of 29 games played.

The Sixers are 28-19 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 24-24 and in eighth place in the Western Conference.