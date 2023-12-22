Pay attention to the Sixers. They are doing things even Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse have not seen.
The Sixers haven't just been good. They've been great. And they are most definitely a legit NBA title contender.
The greatest trick the Sixers ever pulled was convincing you they didn’t exist. That they were stuck. Going nowhere. Finished, even.
Remember the talk after their playoff meltdown against the Celtics? Here, finally, was the end of the road. The house that Daryl Morey built had one of its superstars halfway out the door and the other giving it the side-eye. They couldn’t live with James Harden. They also couldn’t live without him. They certainly couldn’t trade him for anything meaningful. Best-case scenario, they were headed for a gap year.
Look at them now. Fresh off a huge victory over the 20-6 Timberwolves, the Sixers have the NBA’s second-ranked offense and fifth-ranked defense. They are playing at a 57-win pace. They’ve gone from left-for-dead to leading contender, both for the Eastern Conference title and the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Leading Role as a Possum.
Morey? He’s has gone from Monty Python’s Black Knight to the guy who’s not quite dead yet. Back in May, a media member asked him to his face why he still deserved his job. A few months later, Harden publicly blasted him as a liar. It was the worst summer for anybody since Europe in 1914.
Morey insisted that he knew what he was doing. He played hardball with the Clippers, signed Kelly Oubre for the veteran minimum, emerged from his trials and tribulations with a deep bench, a couple of first-round draft picks for the Sixers, and the best scoring duo in the league.
Not dead yet, indeed.
Here’s the crazy thing. Morey didn’t just earn a contract extension, he may have gotten himself the best team of his career.
There’s an argument to be made that the 2023-24 Sixers are better than any team Morey has ever put together, and better than any team that Nick Nurse has ever coached.
Premature? Sure. I’m not saying you should buy the argument. But you should listen. Because it definitely can be made.
Big margins
Consider the following:
1) The Sixers have outscored their opponents by more points than any of Nurse/Morey’s previous teams did through 27 games. That’s true both in raw numbers (+307) and average per 100 possessions (+11.5). Both rank slightly ahead of Morey’s 2017-18 Rockets team that started the season 23-4 and took the Warriors to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.
In fact, only 15 teams in NBA history have outscored opponents by a higher average margin of points at this juncture.
2) The Sixers currently rank in the top five in the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating, something neither the Rockets nor the Raptors ever did under Morey and Nurse. Granted, that’s over the course of a season. And Morey’s 2016-17 team finished in the top six in both categories.
3) If you really want to dive into the analytic weeds, the Sixers are currently the best team in the NBA, per Basketball-Reference.com’s Simply Rating System. It’s a formula that combines average margin of victory with strength of schedule. The Sixers’ current mark of 10.53 would rank 15th all time over the course of a season. Again, that’s better than the Rockets or Raptors ever did under Morey and Nurse.
I get it. Nurse won an NBA title. The only reason Morey didn’t win one was because he had to beat one of the best teams of all time. Whatever the numbers say, can the Sixers really match the 2018-19 Raptors’ combination of depth and top-end, two-way talent (Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Vleet)? They might not even be better than they were when they lost to those Raptors at the buzzer in Game 7.
Point is, the conversation can be had.
Superstars and much more
Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring at 35.1 points per game and is a better all-around player than he has ever been. The year after the Sixers lost to the Raptors, Embiid would have ranked 16th in the league in scoring had he qualified. This year, the guy ranks 19th in assists!
Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is averaging more points than any sidekick Embiid has had. A year ago, people wanted to trade him for Damian Lillard, who currently ranks 12th in the league in scoring at 26.3 points per game. Maxey? He’s averaging 26.1, which ranks 13th.
But the biggest reason to pay attention to the Sixers isn’t their superstars. It’s their energy, and their depth. Most of all, it’s the way those elements are deployed by their coach. With all due respect to Brett Brown and Doc Rivers, the Sixers have never had a coach like this: obsessed with the game and its grind on a granular level but also keenly aware of his players’ strengths, how to deploy them, and how to communicate those things in a way they accept.
“Looking back historically, when did I think we were ready in Toronto?” Nurse said on Thursday. “My first year there, probably not until late February or March when we got to where we knew who we were and who we were going to be going forward and what we were able to accomplish. I don’t really have a timeline on it. You never quite get to the end. You are always adding and subtracting. We played like seven different defensive schemes last night in the game, and we haven’t played all of those before. But we are trying to build up some of that stuff.”
This is the opposite of roll the ball out there and let your stars do their thing. Which is ironic, and perhaps instructive, because Maxey and Embiid are combining for more points per game than any pair of stars in the league. In fact, the irony contains multitudes. The Sixers spent the better part of a decade trying on costars like bargain bin sneakers. Then, everyone gave up on them because they whiffed on Harden. The whole time, the NBA was becoming a league where you couldn’t just cobble together a bunch of big names and get yourself a championship.
Look at last season’s conference finals: the Nuggets and the Lakers, the Heat and the Celtics. These weren’t your superteams of yesteryear. Sure, they each had a superstar and trusted sidekick. But what really made them great was their depth, and their defense, and the way all of the complementary pieces fit together. Bruce Brown, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves — these guys were all difference-makers.
“I think we fit the mold of a team with depth,” said Tobias Harris, who has flourished under Nurse. “We have a lot of guys who can play, but we also have a lot of guys who are versatile enough to play different positions and defend different positions. I think that makes us a very good team and we’re going to be a very good team in the playoffs with having different guys who can switch and make shots and do little things on the court. Obviously with Tyrese and Joel out there scoring the way they are scoring, they just need everyone to complement in the right way. I mean, this summer, obviously there was a lot of different stuff going on, but to where we are now, we have a great group of guys, great group of basketball players.”
There isn’t a better, or more accurate, advertisement for this team. The Sixers are for real. Morey and Nurse surely know it.