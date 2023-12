Pay attention to the Sixers. They are doing things even Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse have not seen.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse is obsessed with the game and its grind on a granular level but also keenly aware of his players’ strengths, David Murphy writes. Read more

The greatest trick the Sixers ever pulled was convincing you they didn’t exist. That they were stuck. Going nowhere. Finished, even.

Remember the talk after their playoff meltdown against the Celtics? Here, finally, was the end of the road. The house that Daryl Morey built had one of its superstars halfway out the door and the other giving it the side-eye. They couldn’t live with James Harden. They also couldn’t live without him. They certainly couldn’t trade him for anything meaningful. Best-case scenario, they were headed for a gap year.

Look at them now. Fresh off a huge victory over the 20-6 Timberwolves, the Sixers have the NBA’s second-ranked offense and fifth-ranked defense. They are playing at a 57-win pace. They’ve gone from left-for-dead to leading contender, both for the Eastern Conference title and the Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Leading Role as a Possum.

Morey? He’s has gone from Monty Python’s Black Knight to the guy who’s not quite dead yet. Back in May, a media member asked him to his face why he still deserved his job. A few months later, Harden publicly blasted him as a liar. It was the worst summer for anybody since Europe in 1914.

Morey insisted that he knew what he was doing. He played hardball with the Clippers, signed Kelly Oubre for the veteran minimum, emerged from his trials and tribulations with a deep bench, a couple of first-round draft picks for the Sixers, and the best scoring duo in the league.

Not dead yet, indeed.

Here’s the crazy thing. Morey didn’t just earn a contract extension, he may have gotten himself the best team of his career.

There’s an argument to be made that the 2023-24 Sixers are better than any team Morey has ever put together, and better than any team that Nick Nurse has ever coached.

Premature? Sure. I’m not saying you should buy the argument. But you should listen. Because it definitely can be made.

Big margins

Consider the following:

1) The Sixers have outscored their opponents by more points than any of Nurse/Morey’s previous teams did through 27 games. That’s true both in raw numbers (+307) and average per 100 possessions (+11.5). Both rank slightly ahead of Morey’s 2017-18 Rockets team that started the season 23-4 and took the Warriors to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.

In fact, only 15 teams in NBA history have outscored opponents by a higher average margin of points at this juncture.