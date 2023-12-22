Pay attention to the Sixers. They are doing things even Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse have not seen.

2) The Sixers currently rank in the top five in the NBA in both offensive and defensive rating, something neither the Rockets nor the Raptors ever did under Morey and Nurse. Granted, that’s over the course of a season. And Morey’s 2016-17 team finished in the top six in both categories.

3) If you really want to dive into the analytic weeds, the Sixers are currently the best team in the NBA, per Basketball-Reference.com’s Simply Rating System. It’s a formula that combines average margin of victory with strength of schedule. The Sixers’ current mark of 10.53 would rank 15th all time over the course of a season. Again, that’s better than the Rockets or Raptors ever did under Morey and Nurse.

Query Results Table Team Totals Team Shooting Rk Season Team SRS G W L W/L% MP FG FGA 2P 2PA 3P 3PA FT FTA ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS FG% 2P% 3P% FT% TS% eFG% 1 1970-71 MIL 11.92 82 66 16 .805 19780 3972 7803 3972 7803 1766 2379 4344 2249 1686 1847 9710 .509 .509 .742 .549 .509 2 1995-96 CHI 11.80 82 72 10 .878 19730 3293 6892 2749 5543 544 1349 1495 2004 1247 2411 3658 2033 745 345 1175 1807 8625 .478 .496 .403 .746 .555 .517 3 1971-72 LAL 11.65 82 69 13 .841 19755 3920 7998 3920 7998 2080 2833 4628 2232 1602 1636 9920 .490 .490 .734 .537 .490 4 2016-17 GSW 11.35 82 67 15 .817 19780 3532 7140 2550 4578 982 2562 1457 1850 770 2873 3643 2491 785 555 1211 1585 9503 .495 .557 .383 .788 .597 .563 5 1971-72 MIL 10.70 82 63 19 .768 19780 3813 7653 3813 7653 1774 2399 4269 2160 1632 1862 9400 .498 .498 .739 .540 .498 6 1996-97 CHI 10.70 82 69 13 .841 19730 3277 6923 2754 5520 523 1403 1381 1848 1235 2461 3696 2142 716 332 1109 1617 8458 .473 .499 .373 .747 .547 .511 7 2023-24 PHI 10.53 27 19 8 .704 6505 1166 2410 838 1543 328 867 643 752 314 913 1227 697 242 163 351 554 3303 .484 .543 .378 .855 .603 .552 8 2023-24 BOS 10.49 27 21 6 .778 6555 1160 2427 727 1268 433 1159 458 568 293 974 1267 680 184 171 361 473 3211 .478 .573 .374 .806 .600 .567 9 2015-16 GSW 10.38 82 73 9 .890 19880 3489 7159 2412 4567 1077 2592 1366 1790 816 2972 3788 2373 689 498 1245 1701 9421 .487 .528 .416 .763 .593 .563 10 2015-16 SAS 10.28 82 67 15 .817 19705 3289 6797 2719 5279 570 1518 1342 1672 770 2831 3601 2010 677 485 1071 1433 8490 .484 .515 .375 .803 .564 .526 11 1991-92 CHI 10.07 82 67 15 .817 19830 3643 7168 3505 6714 138 454 1587 2132 1173 2439 3612 2279 672 480 1088 1693 9011 .508 .522 .304 .744 .556 .518 12 2014-15 GSW 10.01 82 67 15 .817 19730 3410 7137 2527 4920 883 2217 1313 1709 853 2814 3667 2248 762 496 1185 1628 9016 .478 .514 .398 .768 .571 .540 13 2019-20 MIL 9.41 73 56 17 .767 17595 3160 6638 2153 3798 1007 2840 1336 1800 691 3083 3774 1889 526 429 1102 1431 8663 .476 .567 .355 .742 .583 .552 14 2007-08 BOS 9.30 82 66 16 .805 19755 2986 6286 2390 4722 596 1564 1677 2176 830 2615 3445 1833 696 379 1246 1864 8245 .475 .506 .381 .771 .569 .522 15 2012-13 OKC 9.15 82 60 22 .732 19830 3126 6504 2528 4916 598 1588 1819 2196 854 2725 3579 1753 679 624 1253 1654 8669 .481 .514 .377 .828 .580 .527 16 1985-86 BOS 9.06 82 67 15 .817 19855 3718 7312 3580 6919 138 393 1785 2248 1054 2753 3807 2387 641 511 1360 1756 9359 .508 .517 .351 .794 .564 .518 17 1946-47 WSC 8.99 60 49 11 .817 1723 5794 1723 5794 982 1391 378 1144 4428 .297 .297 .706 .346 .297 18 2020-21 UTA 8.97 72 52 20 .722 17355 2971 6344 1766 3246 1205 3098 1235 1546 765 2709 3474 1703 474 371 1023 1335 8382 .468 .544 .389 .799 .597 .563 19 1985-86 MIL 8.69 82 57 25 .695 19805 3601 7310 3476 6928 125 382 2063 2701 1189 2420 3609 2158 805 460 1369 2210 9390 .493 .502 .327 .764 .552 .501 20 2008-09 CLE 8.68 82 66 16 .805 19780 3022 6454 2366 4784 656 1670 1523 2012 886 2574 3460 1663 593 435 1045 1663 8223 .468 .495 .393 .757 .560 .519 21 1993-94 SEA 8.68 82 63 19 .768 19730 3338 6901 3096 6179 242 722 1769 2374 1148 2233 3381 2112 1053 365 1262 1914 8687 .484 .501 .335 .745 .547 .501 View Stathead Tool Used

Generated 12/21/2023. Provided by Stathead.com Generated 12/21/2023.

I get it. Nurse won an NBA title. The only reason Morey didn’t win one was because he had to beat one of the best teams of all time. Whatever the numbers say, can the Sixers really match the 2018-19 Raptors’ combination of depth and top-end, two-way talent (Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Vleet)? They might not even be better than they were when they lost to those Raptors at the buzzer in Game 7.

Point is, the conversation can be had.

Superstars and much more

Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring at 35.1 points per game and is a better all-around player than he has ever been. The year after the Sixers lost to the Raptors, Embiid would have ranked 16th in the league in scoring had he qualified. This year, the guy ranks 19th in assists!

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is averaging more points than any sidekick Embiid has had. A year ago, people wanted to trade him for Damian Lillard, who currently ranks 12th in the league in scoring at 26.3 points per game. Maxey? He’s averaging 26.1, which ranks 13th.

But the biggest reason to pay attention to the Sixers isn’t their superstars. It’s their energy, and their depth. Most of all, it’s the way those elements are deployed by their coach. With all due respect to Brett Brown and Doc Rivers, the Sixers have never had a coach like this: obsessed with the game and its grind on a granular level but also keenly aware of his players’ strengths, how to deploy them, and how to communicate those things in a way they accept.

“Looking back historically, when did I think we were ready in Toronto?” Nurse said on Thursday. “My first year there, probably not until late February or March when we got to where we knew who we were and who we were going to be going forward and what we were able to accomplish. I don’t really have a timeline on it. You never quite get to the end. You are always adding and subtracting. We played like seven different defensive schemes last night in the game, and we haven’t played all of those before. But we are trying to build up some of that stuff.”

This is the opposite of roll the ball out there and let your stars do their thing. Which is ironic, and perhaps instructive, because Maxey and Embiid are combining for more points per game than any pair of stars in the league. In fact, the irony contains multitudes. The Sixers spent the better part of a decade trying on costars like bargain bin sneakers. Then, everyone gave up on them because they whiffed on Harden. The whole time, the NBA was becoming a league where you couldn’t just cobble together a bunch of big names and get yourself a championship.

Look at last season’s conference finals: the Nuggets and the Lakers, the Heat and the Celtics. These weren’t your superteams of yesteryear. Sure, they each had a superstar and trusted sidekick. But what really made them great was their depth, and their defense, and the way all of the complementary pieces fit together. Bruce Brown, Derrick White, Marcus Smart, Austin Reaves — these guys were all difference-makers.

“I think we fit the mold of a team with depth,” said Tobias Harris, who has flourished under Nurse. “We have a lot of guys who can play, but we also have a lot of guys who are versatile enough to play different positions and defend different positions. I think that makes us a very good team and we’re going to be a very good team in the playoffs with having different guys who can switch and make shots and do little things on the court. Obviously with Tyrese and Joel out there scoring the way they are scoring, they just need everyone to complement in the right way. I mean, this summer, obviously there was a lot of different stuff going on, but to where we are now, we have a great group of guys, great group of basketball players.”

There isn’t a better, or more accurate, advertisement for this team. The Sixers are for real. Morey and Nurse surely know it.