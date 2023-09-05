David Duke Jr. signs Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers

David Duke Jr. has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers, a league source told The Inquirer Tuesday night.

Duke, a combo guard, played in 45 games for the Brooklyn Nets over the past two seasons, mostly while on a two-way contract. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 23 appearances with Brooklyn last season, and had his two-way deal converted to a standard contract in April. He also played in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series loss to the Sixers, scoring two points in five minutes.

Duke also was a member of the All-G League first team with the Long Island Nets, averaging 22.5 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals in 22 games.

Duke played three college seasons at Providence, then went undrafted in 2021.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a (typically non-guaranteed) one-year, minimum deal that allows a player to participate in training camp. That contract can be converted to a two-way deal if that move occurs before the NBA regular season begins.