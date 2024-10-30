‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will be taking over the bathrooms at Sixers and Flyers games this week to celebrate streaming release

One of the most highly-anticipated movies of the summer, Deadpool & Wolverine, is making its Disney+ streaming debut Nov. 12. And of course the announcement comes with its own Deadpool-style twist.

This week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be invading multiple sports arenas across the United States, including the Wells Fargo Center, to celebrate the movie’s forthcoming arrival on Disney+ — and to give fans a chance to handle their business alongside one of their favorite superheroes. Sort of.

In addition to bathrooms at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., and Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, the facilities at the Wells Fargo Center will be receiving a complete Deadpool & Wolverine makeover, featuring Marvel urinal cakes and decals of everyone’s favorite crime fighting duo.

Because it wouldn’t be a Deadpool movie with out a little extra toilet humor — in this case, literally.

The Wells Fargo Center bathrooms will be decorated for two nights — Oct. 30, for the Sixers’ home game against the Detroit Pistons, and Oct. 31, for the Flyers’ Halloween game against the St. Louis Blues.

If you can’t make it to the venue to sit on your Marvel porcelain throne, you can at least rest easy knowing you can watch the highest-grossing R-rated film of all-time, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the title characters, at home on Disney+ beginning on Nov. 12. It will also arrive with bonus features, including filmmaker commentary by director Shawn Levy and Reynolds.