Like any Philly native unimpressed by cheesesteak tourist traps, De’Andre Hunter must make the trip to Dalessandro’s whenever he returns to his home city.

The Atlanta Hawks wing enthusiastically recited his order — light mayo, extra provolone cheese, ketchup, fried onion, and salt and pepper — most recently placed the night before his team’s first game against the 76ers earlier this month.

“I have to get a cheesesteak every time [I’m in town],” he said.

Hunter, the former Friends’ Central School standout, has returned to Philly enough times as a professional to establish such routines. He first came back as a high-profile rookie in 2019-20, fresh off winning a national championship at Virginia and becoming a top-five draft pick. He was on the opposing side of the shocking Hawks-Sixers 2021 playoff series that ignited Ben Simmons’ messy departure, but was unable to play due to a knee injury that required surgery.

On Monday, he will arrive at the Wells Fargo Center for the final time this regular season as an NBA success story. The 24-year-old secured his lucrative four-year, $95 million rookie extension over the summer, and entered Sunday scoring a career-best 15.3 points per game for the 11-8 Hawks, who are aiming to cement themselves as a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference this season and beyond.

“I just always wanted to be a role model for the younger kids,” Hunter said following shootaround earlier this month. “So them seeing me being from Philly — actually from the city — doing the things like getting the contract and playing against the Sixers and playing in the NBA, I just want kids in Philly to see that and know it’s possible.”

Hunter joins Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry; twins Marcus and Markieff Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, respectively; the Chicago Bulls’ Derrick Jones; the New York Knicks’ Cam Reddish; and Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren as active NBA players born in or considered from the Philly area.

As a kid, Hunter used to walk daily to the Lawncrest Recreation Center to work on his game. That’s where his subdued demeanor turned tough-minded, which carried him through his basketball life.

“I grew up playing on the playground, so not really many rules, coaches, anything like that,” Hunter said. “You’ve kind of just got to stand up for yourself. I’m a quiet guy, but on the court I like to be competitive and I think playing here definitely developed that a lot.”

At Friends’ Central, Hunter morphed into the Pennsylvania Class 2A player of the year and a four-star recruit. He blossomed even more following his redshirt season at Virginia, rebounding from a fractured wrist that kept him sidelined for the 2018 NCAA Tournament — when the Cavaliers became the first top seed in history to lose to a No. 16 seed — to become a consensus All-American as a sophomore. He saved perhaps his best collegiate performance for the 2019 championship game against Texas Tech, when he scored a game-high 27 points, including the tying corner three-pointer that forced overtime in Virginia’s victory.

Hunter entered the NBA as a rangy and strong defender, the type of versatile wing teams covet to counter the game’s modern style. Though he was an immediate starter for the Hawks in 2019-20, injuries to Hunter’s knee and wrist marred large portions of the next two seasons.

Now, Hunter is paired with All-Star guard Dejounte Murray — who led the league in steals last season — to spearhead Atlanta’s defensive attack. After ranking 26th out of 30 NBA teams in defensive efficiency last season, the Hawks were 15th in that category entering Sunday (111 points allowed per 100 possessions).

“We take pride in that ourselves, to start the defense and bring the energy each game,” he said of the tandem with Murray.

Over time, Hunter said he has better adjusted to the NBA’s speed on both ends and become a bit more vocal, a self-assessment that recently drew chuckles from Hawks staffers who are around him every day. This season, though, the Hawks have more frequently put the ball in Hunter’s hands on offense. He entered Sunday taking a career-high 12.8 shots per game and, until a 27-for-78 (34.6%) shooting slump over his last six outings, his field-goal percentage was up from last season.

That slippage coincidentally began during Hunter’s last visit to Philly on Nov. 12, when he went 4-for-12 from the field in the second game of a back-to-back, including five consecutive misfires to start the game. In Atlanta’s win over the Sixers two days earlier, however, Hawks coach Nate McMillan lauded the way Hunter abruptly came off the bench late in the fourth quarter and hit a key 15-footer on a play called for him to “break the ice” and quell a stunning rally by the Sixers’ reserves.

“He’s been a big part of our development with this group,” McMillan said. “… He’s a two-way player. That’s going to help us this year.”

Hunter expected to see at least 25 friends and family in the stands for his first game inside the Wells Fargo Center this season. It’s reasonable to anticipate another significant contingent Monday night for his final guaranteed visit of 2022-23.

That means Hunter also can relish two trips to Dalessandro’s in less than three weeks.

Though that comes with one hot take.

“Never get Cheez Whiz,” Hunter said. “Ever.”