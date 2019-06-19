“Ever since he was young, he would wake me up or wake my mom up — eight, nine years old,’’ Aaron said of his brother’s desire to get to a basketball court. Aaron remembered how at first De’Andre had a basic game — he would just drive every time. This was like in sixth grade. One game, he kept picking up offensive fouls. So that summer, they just worked on a mid-range game, stop-and-pop jumpers, all that. “Seventh grade, it was almost all he would do,’’ Aaron said.