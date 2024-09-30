Hall of Famer and former Sixers center Dikembe Mutombo passes away at 58 from brain cancer

The basketball world lost a literal and figurative giant on Monday when it was announced that Hall of Famer and former Sixers center Dikembe Mutombo passed away at 58 following a battle with brain cancer.

Mutombo played two seasons for the Sixers, including on their 2000-01 team that made it to the NBA Finals, and played the final years of his career with the Houston Rockets during Daryl Morey’s tenure as general manager. When Morey found out about his passing mid-press conference during media day, he paused to reflect on what Mutombo has meant to him.

“There aren’t many guys like him,” Morey said. “Just a great human being. When I was a rookie GM in this league, my first chance in Houston, he was someone I went to all the time. He was older than me, which is pretty rare, and obviously his accomplishments on the court. We don’t need to talk about too much, but just an amazing human being, what he did off the court for Africa.”

The Sixers president of basketball operations and head coach Nick Nurse resumed their press conference, but Nurse had to answer the following question — even though it was directed at Morey — as he was still too emotional.

Mutombo was a longtime humanitarian in his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the continent of Africa. Mutombo founded a hospital in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and funded initiatives to vaccinate Congolese people against polio in addition to supporting the Special Olympics and young athletes in Africa.

“It’s a sad day, especially for us Africans and really the whole world, because, other than what he’s accomplished on the basketball court, I think he was even better off the court,” Joel Embiid said. “He’s one of the guys that I look up to, as far as having an impact, not just on the court, but off the court. He’s done a lot of great things. He did a lot of great things for a lot of people. He was a role model of mine.”

Known for his patented finger wag after blocking shots, Mutombo joined the Sixers in the 2001 trade that sent injured center Theo Ratliff, Toni Kukoč, and more to the Atlanta Hawks. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star and a four-time defensive player of the year. During his 18-year NBA career, Mutombo averaged 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. In addition to playing with the Sixers (2001-02) and Rockets (2004-09), he also spent time with the Denver Nuggets (1991-96), Atlanta Hawks (1996-2001), New Jersey Nets (2002-03), and New York Knicks (2003-04).