In this 76ers podcast episode, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci discuss Ben Simmons’ future with the Sixers. The duo also talks about Narducci’s mock draft. He explains why he has the Sixers selecting former Houston standout Quentin Grimes with the 28th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

They end the episode discussing how playing for Australia in the Tokyo Olympics could benefit Matisse Thybulle. Among Sixers players, Pompey thinks Thybulle will make the biggest improvement this offseaon, while Narducci believes it will be Tyrese Maxey.