Doc Rivers reportedly will receive $40 million through 2026-27 as Milwaukee Bucks head coach

Former 76ers coach Doc Rivers appeared set to spend the 2023-24 season away from the court. He had settled into a position with ESPN as part of its top broadcasting team and appeared content there.

But Rivers maintained an advisory role with the Milwaukee Bucks that recently shifted to a head coaching job.

And he will be paid handsomely to come back to the game, according to The Athletic. Rivers will receive $40 million through the 2026-27 season. He has signed on to coach the team for the next 3½ years.

The salary is in line with Rivers’ past deals with the Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers, as he has remained one of the highest-paid coaches in basketball over the last decade. He most recently joined the Sixers on a five-year, $40 million deal in 2020.