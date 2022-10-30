CHICAGO — Doc Rivers coached with a heavy heart. James Harden stepped up when the 76ers needed him the most. And the team still needs to sustain their ball movement.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during the Sixers’ 114-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls Saturday night at the United Center.

Rivers’ heavy heart

Returning to Chicagoland to face the Bulls has traditionally been a pleasant homecoming for Rivers, a native of Chicago suburb Maywood.

However, this trip was different.

Rivers’ best friend, Craig Patterson, passed away Friday night. Patterson, Corey Cooper and Rivers have been the closest of friends since elementary school. Rivers, who was going to leave two tickets at the game for Patterson, is understandably heartbroken.

Patterson had recently returned to Chicago after spending time with Rivers in Philadelphia.

The pleasant man has been one of Rivers’ biggest supporters for his lifetime.

“You think about it,” Rivers said, “we were in the same class from second grade all the way to when we graduated from college [Marquette], at least one class. It’s a tough one, especially because he was healthy.

“And he was at the games in Philly with me. He’s the best man.”

Rivers was emotional before the game. Afterward, his eyes began to tear up a little.

In those moments, it became obvious that some things were bigger than basketball. But coaching the Sixers is his job. So Rivers did it with a heavy heart against the Bulls.

“You can make a case that sometimes being between the lines may have been the best place for me, because you get lost in your job,” Rivers said. “You get a three-hour break of not thinking about what’s going on.”

Harden’s fourth quarter

Harden had his worst shooting performance of the season, making just 2 of 13 shots to score 15 points to go with 11 assists. Most of his points came from the foul line, where he went 11-for-11.

The point guard, however, accounted for 62.5% of the Sixers’ points in the fourth quarter. He scored eight points, highlighted by going 6-for-6 from the foul line. He also had three assists with seven points created from his assists.

“It’s a part of the game,” Harden said. “You want to play well every single game. You want to make shots. … When you don’t make it, you try to find other ways to impact the game.

“So I had double-digit assists. I tried to rebound the basketball when I can, and come out with a win. And tonight we did that.”

Sixers need better sustained ball movement

The Sixers moved the ball well in the first quarter. That was far from the case after intermission. That’s something they need to work on.

“That’s always going to be a big thing for us throughout the year with the scoring power that we have,” Tobias Harris said. “But just making sure that everybody eats at the table and everybody is in a flow there, because we are going to need each guy every single game and throughout this whole year.

“So we got to be locked in and focused with that.”