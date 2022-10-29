CHICAGO — It was an obvious question considering the city in which Doc River sat and what he has accomplished in the NBA.

Before Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, Rivers, a native of Chicago suburb Maywood, was asked if he thinks about being elected to the Hall of Fame. The question came after a Chicago media member talked about the 61-year-old’s bond with Chicagoland.

“No, I really don’t,” Rivers said. “I don’t. I don’t.”

But Rivers used the moment as an opportunity to express his love for the Windy City.

“I love this city,” he said. “I do. I grew up here. It made me literally everything I am. It’s a great place. My brother’s [Grady] still here. It’s awesome.”

» READ MORE: Doc Rivers’ father was his ‘biggest inspiration.’ Sixers coach shares moments that shaped him

Rivers had a 13-year NBA career with stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and San Antonio Spurs. Now, he’s one of the NBA’s winningest coaches.

He is ninth all-time in NBA regular-season victories with 1,045 wins, coaching the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Clippers, and the Sixers.

Melton settling in

In his first start of the season, De’Anthony Melton finished with season highs of 13 points, six assists, and five steals in Friday’s 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors. He also tied his season high for rebounds (five). It marked Melton’s third straight double-digit scoring effort.

“He’s starting to find his legs,” Rivers said. “That’s what I keep saying about this team. We are nowhere near where we want to be. It’s not even close.

“But we are going to get there. That’s what I keep saying.”

» READ MORE: Sixers-Raptors takeaways: James Harden displays selfless leadership, Matisse Thybulle is far from same player

The Sixers acquired Melton in a draft-night trade from the Memphis Grizzlies.

He scored 14 points combined in his first two games before being held scoreless against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 22.

Melton followed that by averaging 13 points on 50% shooting along with three steals per game. But Friday’s performance marked his second career 10-5-5-5 game and made him the sixth Sixer to accomplish that feat since the 2017-18 season.

Youth movement

Tyrese Maxey became the third-youngest player in league history to score at least 44 points against the Raptors with Friday’s 44-point performance. The Sixers guard turns 22 this upcoming Friday. Only LeBron James (20 years old, 80 days) and Trae Young (21, 123 days) were younger.