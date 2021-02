CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this podcast, Keith Pompey says Doc Rivers is the reason for the Sixers’ success. Pompey says the coach has the Sixers playing to their strengths instead of trying to squeeze them into a system. Rivers also has players buying in. Pompey then talks about the Sixers’ coming games against the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. And he ends the podcast by giving an inside look at his road trip.