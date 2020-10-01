Rivers might not be the best choice, but he is the least likely to be a bad one. Even if the Sixers do not accomplish anything more than they did under Brown, they will have accomplished something, because they will know once and for all that the problem lies within themselves. If one of the most respected coaches in the game can’t teach Joel Embiid to do the things he needs to do to both dominate in the low post and make his teammates better within the framework of a conventional NBA offense, it will be fair to conclude that Embiid is what he is. If he can’t build Ben Simmons into a legitimate primary scoring option, it will be fair to conclude that no coach can. If Rivers can’t mold those two players into the sort of tandem that dominates games, it will be fair to conclude that they simply cannot be molded.