“You have to hold them accountable," Rivers said of his experience coaching stars. “The more accountable they will be with you and toward you, the more accountable you can hold the rest of the team. I think that’s one of the key things when you are coaching stars. This misnomer that stars don’t want to be coached is not true. I think they absolutely want to be coached. They want to get better. They want to learn as well. We have two young ones here in Philadelphia that have already had success. My job is to add to that and try to get them and take them to a place that they’ve not been. They’ve done a lot of winning, but we want to be the winner.”