Celtics may be down 3-1 to Heat, but sportsbooks are backing Boston to win Game 5

After an embarrassing showing in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics bounced back in a big way in Tuesday’s Game 4 with a strong second half in their 17-point win.

Still, though, the Celtics are down 3-1 to the Heat, needing at least one more win on their home floor to truly threaten to take this series the distance. History isn’t on their side though, as NBA teams are 0-150, per ESPN, when trailing 3-0 in a series.

Only three teams have pushed to a Game 7 since 1951, with the latest coming during the 2003 Western Conference first round between the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers were the latest team to be eliminated, but can the Celtics overcome history? Oddsmakers certainly are betting on a longer series after Boston was able to catch just one game in Miami.

Advertisement

Odds updated as of 9 a.m. on May 24.

Odds to win Eastern Conference (via FanDuel)

Heat: -280 Celtics: +230

Somehow, the Celtics odds have dropped drastically, from as high as +700 to win the Eastern Conference, to now sitting at +230 at FanDuel to win the conference after Tuesday night. In addition to their odds to win the conference dropping, the Celtics are now +470 to win the NBA Finals after being valued at 16/1 following the Nuggets sweeping the Lakers and becoming the overall betting favorite to win the NBA championship.

The Heat, on the other hand, were +260 at FanDuel to win the NBA title entering Tuesday’s game, but now have longer odds at +390, a small but significant increase as the series shifts back to Boston for a pivotal Game 5. Speaking of the next game, the Celtics, who were 1.5-point underdogs last night, are back to being favored ahead of Thursday night’s matchup.

» READ MORE: Nuggets heavy favorites to win first NBA championship after sweeping Lakers in conference finals

Celtics vs Heat Game 5 odds (via FanDuel)

Point spread: Celtics -7.5 Money line: Celtics -290; Heat +235 Total: 215.5 points

If the Celtics are to come back against the Heat, they have to defend their home floor, something they failed to do in the first two games of the series. The Heat haven’t lost back-to-back games in their entire 2023 playoff run.

NBA title odds

The Nuggets, who are awaiting their opponent when the NBA Finals kick off on June 1 from Denver, are still significant favorites to win the NBA championship as the Eastern Conference sorts itself out.

Here’s how the odds for NBA champion look Wednesday morning at FanDuel: