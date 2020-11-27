Now, in regard to Brand, I understand your question. I really do. However, we have to be real. Brand was given credit for the positives that happened. He was also the one blamed when something negative happened. However, a lot of people forget that Brand was promoted in September 2018 partly because they wanted a general manager willing to work in collaborative decision-making instead of having the final say. Sources said that the Sixers wanted their GM to be someone who will be a public face and win over the fans. That fit Brand, who was regarded as one of the best locker room guys in the NBA. He’s also someone the players could relate to.