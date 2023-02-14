Sixers stay focused, defeat Houston Rockets, 123-104

For many NBA teams, a lack of focus is prevalent this time of the season.

Their attention is often on making plans for the All-Star break instead of their upcoming opponents. In the case of the 76ers, Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets was the first of two games heading into the eight-day break.

The Sixers were determined to power through the mental and physical issues that come with these distracting “dog days” of the season.

“We’re at home, which helps the last two games,” coach Doc Rivers said before the Sixers defeated the Houston Rockets, 123-104, at the Wells Fargo Center.

“Let’s try to take care of these games,” he continued. “And you can hear guys already talking about the stretch run. When you hear that, you know they’re excluding the two games that they have left.

“You are always like, ‘Can we take care of this first, and then we’ll get there.’ ”

Through three quarters, Monday’s game had the feel of a necessary evil. It was a game the Sixers didn’t want to necessarily play, but had to because it was on the schedule. They appeared to do just enough against the lowly Rockets to keep a comfortable lead.

However, the Sixers broke the game open with a 15-3 fourth-quarter run to build a commanding 23-point cushion. Now, they’ll turn their attention to Wednesday’s much-anticipated showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers (37-19) are third in the Eastern Conference while the Cavs (38-22) are a game back in fourth place. Philly will look to avenge Nov. 30′s 113-85 loss in Cleveland. Back then, the Sixers were without James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

However, it’s likely the Sixers will have to play better than they did against the Rockets (13-44) to beat Cleveland.

But on this night, the game was never really in doubt.

Harden had a team-high 28 points and a game-high 10 assists while making 4 of 9 three-pointers against his former team. Joel Embiid finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists in just three quarters of action. Maxey had 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds off the bench.

Tobias Harris added 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting to erase memories of Saturday’s poor performance against the Brooklyn Nets.

Jalen McDaniels, whom the Sixers acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting. The reserve forward had five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes, 55 seconds.

Rockets guard Jalen Green had a game-high 29 points with 17 coming in the third quarter. Rookie forward Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sixers shot 56.1% from the field, including making 15 of 34 three-pointers.

Getting Harris involved

The Sixers made an effort to get Harris involved early on.

On the game’s first two possessions, Harden passed Harris the ball. Harris then proceeded to run the pick-and-roll with Embiid.

Harris then drained a three-pointer on an assist from Harden to give the Sixers a 5-4 advantage.

It’s obvious why the Sixers tried to get Harris in a rhythm.

The power forward had three points on 1-for-9 shooting in Saturday’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He had averaged 13.4 points while shooting 31.0% on three-pointers in the previous 19 games heading into Monday’s game.

But those extra touches led to Harris playing more fluid, which in turn, led to a solid offensive game.

Dedmon on the way?

The 76ers might have fortified their frontcourt depth behind All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Dewayne Dedmon is signing with the Sixers for the remainder of the season, sources confirmed to The Inquirer. The 7-foot, 245-pounder became available after the San Antonio Spurs waived him Thursday, freeing him up to join another team.

He’ll bring a much-needed backup center presence for a team that gets exploited at the rim when Embiid is out of the game.

This will mark Dedmon’s second stint with the Sixers.

Dedmon signed two 10-day contracts with the team in January 2014. He averaged 3.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes in 11 appearances.

But until Dedmon arrives, Paul Reed appears to be the backup center.

The third-year veteran subbed in for Embiid for the third consecutive game. Reed is getting the backup minutes over Montrezl Harrell.

Against Houston, Reed finished with six points, three rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

“He was active,” Maxey said. “I think him and Jalen were really active today, and that bothers teams. Paul Reed was up. He was talking every single time. He was blitzing. He blitz, get back, reach, stick his hand in there, knock the ball away, run, block a shot, get the rebound, run the floor. He was really active.

“Him and Jalen together is really disruptive, because [of] their length. They’re probably around the same height [6-foot-9]. And that’s really good for us, and it’s going to be good down the stretch.”

Tucker injury

P.J. Tucker didn’t return to the game after suffering right calf tightness in the first quarter.

The Sixers forward was scoreless while committing a turnover and foul in 6:34. Tucker is averaging 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds.

“Nothing to be alarmed [about],” Rivers said. “It’s just [that his] calf got tight. And when you hear that word calf, you stop immediately. He’s fine. Could have played; wanted to play, but we said no.”

Asked if Tucker being out was a precautionary thing, Rivers said, “For sure.”

“That’s not an injury,” he said, “or you don’t play with that.”