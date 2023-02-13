Sixers signing Dewayne Dedmon as backup center, shoring up much-needed depth

The 76ers have fortified their frontcourt depth behind All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Dewayne Dedmon is signing with the Sixers for the remainder of the season, sources confirmed to The Inquirer. The 7-foot, 245-pounder became available after the San Antonio Spurs waived him Thursday, freeing him up to join another team.

He’ll bring a much-needed backup center presence for a team that gets exploited at the rim when Embiid is out of the game.

This will mark Dedmon’s second stint with the Sixers.

Dedmon signed two 10-day contracts with the team in January of 2014. He averaged 3.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 13.6 minutes in 11 appearances.

The 10th-year veteran has averaged 6.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 507 career games with the Sixers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

Dedmon has the ability to hit shots, making a career-best 40.7% from three last season with the Heat. He’s dealt with plantar fasciitis in his left foot for most of this season, causing him to lose some playing time. However, Dedmon was still expected to be one of their key role players late in the season before failing to see eye-to-eye with coach Erik Spoelstra.

The two had a heated verbal altercation on the sideline during a game against the Thunder on Jan. 10. Dedmon ended up getting ejected for throwing a massage gun on the court. The team suspended him without pay for one game for conduct detrimental to the organization. They continued to sit him for the next 10 games before he played against the Bucks on Feb. 4 and was promptly traded to San Antonio on Tuesday.

In addition to re-joining the Sixers, Dedmon is reuniting with former teammates Tobias Harris (Magic) and P.J. Tucker (Heat).