DETROIT — No one in the Philadelphia area, including diehard Villanova fans, should be surprised or upset with Joel Embiid’s rooting interest in the Final Four.

The 76ers star loves the region, supports the local teams and is fully aware that the Wildcats are looking to win their third NCAA title since 2016.

“Well, I’m going to be supporting Kansas,” Embiid said Thursday. “That’s for sure. I don’t like Villanova this weekend.”

That’s because he was a Kansas standout during his only season of college basketball, in 2013-14. His Jayhawks (32-6) will face Villanova (30-7) at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at the Superdome in New Orleans. Then archrivals Duke and North Carolina will square off at 8:49 p.m. The winners will meet in Monday night’s NCAA championship game.

This weekend will mark Kansas’ 16th Final Four appearance. On Saturday, they’ll look to avenge a 95-79 loss to Villanova in the 2018 Final Four. The Jayhawks are also the lone No. 1 seed to advance to this season’s Final Four.

“I’m happy for them, happy for [Kansas head] coach [Bill] Self and all of the other guys whether it’s coach [Norm] Roberts or coach [Kurtis] Townsend.” Embiid said. “I’m happy that they are doing a great job and being a part of the Final Four. I wasn’t fortunate because I didn’t play in the tournament, but I’m sure it is a great experience. They got a great team to go all the way. So I’m going to be watching and hoping they win it all.”

Embiid averaged 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds at Kansas. However, his college career ended prematurely when a stress fracture in his back forced him to miss the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA tournament.

He hopes this season’s Kansas squad gives him locker room bragging rights.

Reserve guard Danny Green was standout at North Carolina. General manager Elton Brand was an All-American at Duke.

“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Embiid said of bragging rights. " I don’t have anybody that went to Villanova. But I’m hoping that Kansas plays North Carolina in the finals so I can take $50,000 off of Danny’s pockets.”