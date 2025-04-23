Can sharpshooter Eric Gordon carve out a meaningful role for the Sixers next season?

This never was a problem for Eric Gordon.

Opportunity was always there for Gordon, a former lottery pick and an impactful player since the day he entered the NBA. The role was clear and the questions were few for a player tabbed as a key piece of every franchise he joined.

But now, things are different.

Gordon is coming off his 17th season, a season that officially ended after he had arthroscopic right wrist surgery on Feb. 26. He played in 39 games for the 76ers, the fourth-lowest total of his career. Going forward, there will be questions about 36-year-old’s ability to carve out a role on a team determined to get younger.

Gordon has until June 29 to pick up next season’s $3.4 million player option on the two-year, $6.7 million deal he signed on July 10.

The Indianapolis native had career-low averages of 6.8 points and 19.7 minutes played. However, his 40.9% three-point shooting was the third-best of his career. And he was shooting 52.6% on three-pointers during a 17-game stretch in January before injuries derailed his season.

After that run, Gordon missed the Sixers’ next two games against the Boston Celtics (Feb. 2) and Dallas Mavericks (Feb. 4) with a knee injury.

He then struggled through 2-for-13 shooting — including going 1 of 8 on three-pointers — against the Miami Heat (Feb. 5) and Detroit Pistons (Feb. 7) before the wrist injury limited him to 8 minutes, 55 seconds against the Milwaukee Bucks (Feb. 9). That was Gordon’s last appearance of the season.

“It was tough, because I wanted to play as many games as I can,” Gordon said of having his season cut short. “I mean, it was hurting bad when it happened. … I was trying to grind through it for a little while, and then when I got hit with that, it was like, ‘Your season has to end.’

“So, of course, it was disappointing. And this year was tough for us, too. So when you reflect on that, it’s just been a tough overall year.”

It was a tough year largely because of injuries.

The Sixers’ Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey combined to miss 134 games because of injuries.

The sharpshooting Gordon signed with the Sixers with the belief that he would provide spacing for the trio.

But those injuries, as well as several others, left the Sixers spending a large part of the season trying to figure out their collective identity. Gordon struggled during that period while assuming other roles in limited minutes.

He even lost his spot in the rotation after shooting just 32.5% and making only 10 of 42 three-pointers (23.8%) in the first 16 games.

Gordon returned to the rotation on Dec. 16. Three days earlier, rookie Jared McCain suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his knee and opened a spot in the backcourt.

Gordon responded by scoring nine points and making 3 of 5 three-pointers while playing 26:09 in a 13-point victory over the Charlotte Hornets. After missing his two first-half three-pointers, Gordon found his rhythm in extended minutes after intermission.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Gordon said after that game. “I played with a lot of good players, and every good player always wanted me on the floor with them. It’s all about finding a rhythm early on in the season as a team. We are a lot better now than we were earlier. Our team is moving the ball and finding each other better.

“Once that happens, that ball finds energy and gives guys more confidence to make shots.”

He gained more confidence as his minutes increased during the season.

The Sixers expect Embiid, George, and Maxey to be healthy and back to playing at an elite level next season. If so, the team should be able to take full advantage of Gordon’s skill set.

But he’ll be another year older and coming off a wrist sprain.

Will Father Time diminish the physical abilities and skills of the career 37.2% three-point shooter who has provided spacing during stops with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and Sixers?

McCain, the player he replaced, is expected to return next season. The Sixers also signed Lonnie Walker IV to a multiyear deal on Feb. 21. And they believe they’re positioned to re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.

Realizing their team was old and slow, the Sixers added Walker, 26, and Grimes, 24, to get younger and more athletic.

“What can I do better?” said Daryl Morey, the team’s president of basketball operations. “And there’s quite a few things there. I would say one of those things is I was very focused on finding veteran-type players who generally perform very well in the playoffs, and I didn’t put enough emphasis on the team getting through the regular season. So next season we for sure will be a younger, more dynamic group.”

So how will that impact Gordon, the team’s best shooter, moving forward?