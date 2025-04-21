After a disastrous season, there’s only one thing for the Sixers to do now, Andre Drummond says

Andre Drummond did his best to explain the 76ers’ dismal campaign.

“I think it was an interesting season,” he said. “A lot of things are out of our control. We can’t control injuries. We can’t control guys not being available.

“I think it’s a good thing because it doesn’t get any worse than this.”

The Sixers are a week removed from the most disappointing season in the franchise’s 76-year history. After losing 31 of their last 36 games, the Sixers (24-58) finished with the NBA’s fifth-worst record.

Their Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey combined to miss 134 games. That in part led to using an NBA-record 55 different starting lineups.

“I think at this point, we have to recover,” said Drummond, who missed 42 games this season because of injuries. “Everybody get healthy. Come back ready to play next year.

“I’m looking forward to a great season. I know the guys that we brought in are ready to help us get back on track again, and that’s really it.”

The 6-foot-11, 279-pounder mentioned throughout the season that the Sixers had the most talented roster he’s been a part of. He returned to Philly last summer to contribute to winning an NBA title.

Drummond was supposed to be the Sixers’ insurance policy for the often-injured Embiid. That’s the role he had with the team during the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, 2022.

Drummond finished that season as the Nets’ starting center. After that campaign, he signed a contract to be Nikola Vučević’s backup with the Chicago Bulls. Drummond excelled in that role the past two seasons.

The coaching staff was well aware of the selfless 13-year veteran’s immense worth when healthy.

He was supposed to start at center this season when Embiid was unavailable and assumed that role early on and started in 23 of 40 games played. But Drummond missed the final 17 games largely because of a sprained left toe and the Sixers resting players while tanking.

The two-time All-Star’s scoring average of 7.3 points was the second-lowest of his career. His 7.8 rebounds per game were his third-fewest. However, he compiled those numbers in 18.8 minutes per game.

Drummond being one of the league leaders in rebounds per 36 minutes at 14.9 was a major indicator of excelling in his role.

He also had 11 games with double-digit rebounds, highlighted by a season-high 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 3. Drummond had a season-high four steals against the Toronto Raptors (Oct. 25) and Orlando Magic (Dec. 6).

With Drummond and Embiid sidelined, rookie center Adem Bona averaged 13.6 points on 72.7% shooting along with 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.1 steals over the last 11 games.

While athletic, Bona is undersized for the position at 6-8. Drummond, a four-time rebounding champion, is the size of a more suitable backup. That’s partially why he’s expected to pick up next season’s $5 million player option before the June 29 deadline.

“This is something I said from the first day I got back here,” Drummond said. “I feel like there’s more work to do with the stuff that’s missing that I haven’t completed here yet, which is winning at the highest level, and I still feel that way. I think we still have the pieces to win at the highest level, and I think I can be a big part of that, too.

“So my plan is to come back, but obviously whatever happens in the offseason happens, but my immediate plan is to be back here.”