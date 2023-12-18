Former Sixer Eric Montross dies of cancer at 52

Former Sixers center Eric Montross died Sunday after beginning treatment for cancer in March. He was 52.

Montross was selected by the Boston Celtics out of North Carolina with the ninth pick of the 1994 draft.

The Celtics traded him to the Dallas Mavericks on June 21, 1996. After brief stints with Dallas and the New Jersey Nets, he was traded to the Sixers along with Jim Jackson, Anthony Parker, and Tim Thomas in exchange for Michael Cage, Lucious Harris, Don MacLean, and Keith Van Horn on June 27, 1997.

He played in 20 games for the Sixers before being shipped to the Pistons alongside Jerry Stackhouse in exchange for Theo Ratliff and Aaron McKie on Dec. 18, 1997.

Since his playing career, he served as a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts for 18 seasons and worked as the senior major gifts director for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletic department. He was also known for his charitable efforts, such as helping launch a father-child basketball camp for Father’s Day weekend to support UNC Children’s Hospital.

“His family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace,” the Montross family said in a statement through North Carolina.

“To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.”

Montross averaged 4.5 points over his eight-year career with five franchises. At Carolina, he helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1993 national championship. He was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American.