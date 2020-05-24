Case in point: A couple of weeks ago, during an hour-long video conference with local reporters, Sixers coach Brett Brown referenced the Jordan documentary on a number of different occasions. Like many of us, he credited it with helping to fill the unprecedented void of competitive sports that has existed ever since the NBA postponed its season on March 11. He also suggested that the documentary has informed his preparations for the presumptive resumption of play, which is an interesting thing to consider given how radically the league has changed in the 20-plus years since the Bulls won their sixth and final championship. It’s particularly interesting from Brown’s perspective, given that any parallel between the Embiid/Simmons Sixers and the Jordan/Pippen Bulls would make Brown either Stan Albeck or Doug Collins. And there aren’t many coaches who envision their legacy as that particular character in the story.