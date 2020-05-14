Dwight Howard: In no way did I expect this name not to be on here. The latter part of Dwight Howard’s career hasn’t been as successful, but he was one of the most unstoppable forces in the league at his best. Howard is one of the best rebounders in NBA history. The eight-time All-Star averaged a double-double as a 19-year-old rookie out of high school and went on to do so for 14 consecutive seasons. He also led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009 after defeating LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Some people tend to forget he’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, too. No disrespect to Dikembe Mutombo, who made the list at 73, but it’s hard to see how he belonged over Howard. Other centers ranked above Howard include: Alonzo Mourning, Robert Parish and Bob Lanier.