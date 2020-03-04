When the 76ers return from the West Coast for their first game back home, the national television cameras won’t be there.
The NBA announced that the Sixers’ home game March 11 against the Detroit Pistons won’t air on ESPN. It has been replaced by the Mavericks-Nuggets game. The game vs. Detroit, which was originally supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, has been moved to 7.
It might not be entirely the Sixers’ fault that the game was moved. After all, the Pistons are just 20-42 and enter Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City having lost eight of nine.
The Sixers (37-25) lost their first two games of their four-game road trip, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 136-130, on Sunday and the Los Angeles Lakers, 120-107, on Tuesday. That was the Sixers’ ninth straight road defeat and dropped their away record to 9-23.
Philadelphia will continues its road trip Thursday in Sacramento before finishing with Saturday’s game in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors.