Doc Rivers emerges as leading candidate to replace Adrian Griffin as Bucks head coach

Doc Rivers emerged Tuesday as a leading candidate for the vacant Milwaukee Bucks coaching job, a league source said. Another source said the former 76ers coach has positioned himself to get the gig.

The Athletic first reported that Rivers is a serious candidate for the job that became available after Adrian Griffin was let go in his first season.

The Bucks are 30-13 and tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the NBA’s second-best record. Milwaukee is 3 ½ games behind the first-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings and a half-game ahead of the third-place Sixers (29-13).

However, there were growing concerns about Milwaukee being a title contender under Griffin, who was hired June 5 to replace longtime coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer was let go March 4 after the Bucks suffered a humbling first-round playoff exit as the East’s No. 1 seed.

Milwaukee dropped to 22nd in the NBA in defensive rating this season after being fourth a season ago. The pressure to win only increased this season after All-Star point guard Damian Lillard was acquired in an offseason trade.

“This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.”

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over as interim coach.

The Sixers fired Rivers on May 16 with two seasons left on the five-year, $40 million deal he signed in October 2020.

He received the lion’s share of the blame for the Sixers’ 112-88 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It marked the third consecutive season that Rivers’ squad had suffered a second-round postseason exit.

Rivers compiled a 154-82 regular-season record with the Sixers. He was 20-15 in the postseason.

Overall, he has a 1,097-763 regular-season record over 24 seasons with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sixers. He ranks second in regular-season wins among active coaches and the ninth in NBA history. Rivers is two wins shy of surpassing former Sixers coach and Hall of Famer Larry Brown (1,098).

Rivers also has the fourth-highest total of postseason victories (111) and a 2008 NBA title with the Celtics. His other accolades include winning the 2000 NBA coach of the year and being named coach of the month twice last season.

This season, Rivers has joined Doris Burke and Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew.