Former Sixers forward Drew Gordon dies in car accident

Former 76ers forward Drew Gordon died Thursday in a car accident near Portland, Ore. He was 33 years old.

The San Jose native and older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon played nine games with the Sixers during the 2014-15 season.

After going undrafted out of the University of New Mexico in 2012, Gordon played overseas for the next three seasons.

He signed a multi-year contract with the Sixers on Oct. 7, 2014, but was waived 18 days later. The Sixers re-signed him on Nov. 10, 2014 only to waive him again on Dec. 5, 2014. He finished the season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the former name of the Sixers’ NBA G-League affiliate. With the Sixers, Gordon averaged 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.9 minutes.

He spent the next three seasons overseas before returning to the G-League to play for the Long Island Nets during the 2018-19 campaign. Afterward, Gordon headed back overseas where he ended his playing career last season with Japanese team Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka.

His brother Aaron, 28, helped to lead the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA title.

Drew Gordon began his college career at UCLA before transferring to New Mexico after his sophomore year.