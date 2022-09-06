If you trust the process, good things will come.

On Monday, 24-year-old Frances Tiafoe wore a Sixers jersey to warm up for his match against No. 2 seeded Rafael Nadal in the U.S. Open in Flushing, Queens. Hours later, after a grueling 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 match, Tiafoe won an upset victory, snapping Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak and breaking into tears from the emotion of it all.

While we’re not saying that Tiafoe won specifically because the Sixers jersey imbued him with special powers, we’re not not saying that either.

The Maryland native was seeded No. 22 at the tournament and is the youngest American man to get this far in the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. Tiafoe’s parents both emigrated to the United States from Sierra Leone amid the civil war in the 1990s. His parents were both attending Monday’s match and Tiafoe marked his gratitude that they were able to witness his big win.

“To see them experience me beat Rafa Nadal — they’ve seen me have big wins, but to beat those ‘Mount Rushmore’ guys? For them, I can’t imagine what was going through their heads,” said Tiafoe. “I mean, they’re going to remember today for the rest of their lives.”

Along with Lebron James, the Troel himself, Sixers center Joel Embiid congratulated Tiafoe on his upset victory, albeit with a very short and to the point endorsement. The Sixers also gave Tiafoe’s warm-up fit their stamp of approval.

“FRANCES TIAFOE!!!!!” Embiid wrote on Twitter.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.