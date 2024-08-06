Furkan Korkmaz thanked Sixers fans — six months after his trade

A full 180 days after the 76ers traded Furkan Korkmaz, he has finally bid farewell to the organization and its fans.

“To the Sixers Family, I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye, but now I want to take a moment to do so,” Korkmaz wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. “Thank you to the Sixers organization, to the amazing fans, and to my coaches and teammates. Your support and love have been incredible.”

While nothing is confirmed yet, Korkmaz appears to be taking his career overseas, as he reportedly signed a deal last month with French club AS Monaco. The Turkish national was selected by the Sixers in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft and spent seven seasons with the team before being traded to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8 as part of the deal that brought Buddy Hield to Philly. The Pacers released Korkmaz the next day.

Advertisement

Korkmaz’s stint in Philly concluded after 328 games, 405 three-pointers (10th in franchise history), two trade requests, and two contract extensions. He will be most remembered for his brief hot streak in 2020, when he scored 65 points and knocked down 13 threes between two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls. Though he requested a trade from the team in 2018 and again at the 2023 trade deadline, Korkmaz is leaving the city with appreciation.

“I’ve made incredible friendships along the way, and I’m grateful for every moment spent on and off the court,” he wrote. “We’ve shared so many good and tough times together. Philadelphia, The City of Brotherly Love, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories and the journey. Now, a new chapter begins in my career.”

Sixers fans expressed a variety of reactions on social media as they said goodbye to the 27-year-old. Many thanked Korkmaz for his contributions while sharing clips of his best moments with the team, while others took a more lighthearted approach to their farewell. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey chose the latter — he posted a GIF that read, “Good night, sweet prince.”