Georges Niang had some choice words for Sixers breakout star Quentin Grimes in latest loss

ATLANTA — Georges Niang had a message for Quentin Grimes.

Grimes led the Sixers with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds in the 76ers’ 132-119 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena Sunday. It was his eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points. He’s also recorded five games of at least 30 points, with a career-high of 46, since being acquired by the Sixers in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 6.

But Hawks reserve forward Niang, a former Sixer, told Grimes in his third quarter that his success was only a result of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey being sidelined.

“That’s the only reason you are doing what you are doing,” Niang said while Grimes attempted a pair of foul shots. “If Joel was here, your [butt] would be in the corner. Joel here, you’re in the corner. Tyrese here, you’re in the corner.”

Grimes is averaging 30.3 points over his last eight games.

“That’s just the name of the game, try to be consistent in everything I do whether that’s take care of my body, getting rest, getting shots up,” Grimes said after the game. “It’s kind of a testament to the work I’ve been putting in all year. I’m just happy to see it pay off.

“So you can definitely see what I’m doing out there, being acknowledged and stuff like that.”

Sunday night, he was certainly acknowledged by Niang, who added, “whenever you go next year, you ain’t doing none of this [stuff].”