Sixers continue to help their draft lottery chances with 132-119 loss to Hawks

ATLANTA – By now, a lot of NBA fans know the 76ers will lose their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder if they don’t have a top-six selection in June’s NBA draft.

That’s why many have suggested it would be better if the Sixers tank, to make sure they add a nice, young prospect.

And the team continues to do a great job of heeding people’s advice.

The Sixers picked up a much needed 132-119 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Sunday evening at the State Farm Arena. It was the 21st loss in their last 25 games.

Quentin Grimes scored 26 points for the Sixers, giving him at least 20 points for the eighth-consecutive game. Justin Edwards finished with 11 points two nights after finishing with a career-high 25 points in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Jeff Dowtin Jr. added 17 points and three steals, while Ricky Council IV had 14 points before fouling out. Another Sixer, Oshae Brissett (five points, four rebounds) was shut down in the fourth quarter due to right knee swelling.

Four-time All-Star Trae Young had game highs of 28 points and 12 assists for the Hawks (35-26). Zaccharie Risacher, the first pick in the 2024 draft, added 22 points. Former Sixer Georges Niang had 20 points off the bench for the Hawks. And Dyson Daniels had five steals, giving him 202 for the season. Atlanta also shot 55.2% from the field on this night.

But statistics are nothing more than a footnote in a game that had a preseason split-squad feel. What’s important is by dropping to 23-48, the Sixers are, once again, tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the league’s fifth-worst record with 11 games remaining.

The Sixers will have a 63.9%chance of keeping the pick finish with the fifth-worst mark. Finishing among the bottom four teams will only increase their odds. And it will drop to 45.8% with the sixth-worst record.

As a result, the Sixers will partake in another must-lose game Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

And don’t be surprised if they keep up their trend of playing with a makeshift rotation.

On this night, they unveiled their 47th starting lineup of the season: Edwards, Chuma Okeke, Guerschon Yabusele, Grimes and Dowtin.

This was because the Sixers were, once again, without 10 players.

Sunday marked the 11th consecutive game that Tyrese Maxey missed with a lower-back sprain and sprained finger. Kyle Lowry last played on Feb. 8 due to right hip injury management. Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain) and Adem Bona (left ankle sprain) also remained sidelined. After returning on Friday, Lonnie Walker IV (concussion) was out again.

Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (left groin injury recovery), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) are all shut down for the remainder of the season.