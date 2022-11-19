After the Sixers’ 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the court to practice foul shooting on the basket near the Bucks’ bench.

Antetokounmpo, who shot 4-of-15 on free throws, including 2-of-10 in the second half, was frustrated with his performance in the Bucks’ 110-102 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

But things got heated shortly after he arrived.

Montrezl Harrell wanted to attempt shots on the same basket, and Antetokounmpo was asked to move. He refused even after Harrell took the ball away from him.

Harrell ended up going to the other basket after a couple of minutes. Antetokounmpo was interrupted a second time when a ladder was placed in front of the rim. The two-time MVP responded by shoving the ladder out of the way.

His brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Harrell also exchanged words on the court. Harrell had to be separated from Thanasis, who went to the other side of the court to speak to the Sixer.

“I respect every player,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I know some players don’t play now, they want to get some extra work, want to work on their skills and stuff, and I said, obviously we can shoot together. They said, they told me no, this is their court. I should leave. I was like, ‘I have three more free throws.’ I was at seven. I want to try to make 10 in a row. I shot my eighth one. Came and took the ball away from me and I was very surprised.

“I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”

Harrell tweeted out his version of what happened.

“Aye make sure you get the complete story,” Harrell tweeted. “I asked the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!”

Antetokounmpo said he never tried to disrespect anyone in any way, shape or form. He felt like what it was unfortunate event that took place.

But his shoving the ladder was a bad look. He said he didn’t mean to push the ladder all the way down. Antetokounmpo added that people are going perceive that incident the way they want to perceive it.

Realizing there’s cameras all over the court, Antetokounmpo said the whole incident, where he describes people getting in his face and taking the ball, can be shown.

“I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell,” he said. “I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night at the free throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws.

“And if they didn’t, they don’t really care about their game.”