KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Boston Celtics suffered a major blow in their opening-round series against the 76ers.
Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade III right ankle sprain in Monday night’s Game 1 victory over the Sixers, the team announced Tuesday. The small forward is expected to miss four weeks.
Hayward injured his ankle in the fourth quarter and did not return. He exited the arena on crutches. He was spotted this morning walking into Boston’s meal on crutches and a boot on his right foot.
Losing Hayward is a big loss for the Celtics, who hold a 1-0 series advantage. Game 2 is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Field House on Walt Disney’s campus.
He’s part of the Celtics’ balanced perimeter attack that included Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown in the starting lineup. Hayward had 12 points and four steals in 34 minutes, 27 seconds on Monday.
He averaged 17.5 points while shooting 38.3% from long range during the regular season.