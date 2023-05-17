James Harden will reportedly opt out of contract; Sixers ‘have interest’ in bringing him back

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Wednesday he does “have interest” in bringing James Harden back next season.

It appears that a four-year deal is what it’s going to take. Harden, who will be 34 by the time next season starts, has a $35.6 million player option and is expected to opt out of his final year in Philly and become a free agent, Yahoo! Sports reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Harden’s decision is not a surprise. Rumors that Harden would consider a return to Houston emerged throughout the season. The 2018 MVP became became a star there after being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. Harden played nine seasons in Houston and maintains a residence there.

Harden also took a $15 million pay cut last summer to help the Sixers land P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency. Of course, the Sixers received a slap on the wrist as a result, being hit with a tampering charge and losing second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 NBA drafts.