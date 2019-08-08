Isaiah Miles, who led St. Joseph’s to an NCAA Tournament berth as a senior in 2016, has been signed by the 76ers on an Exhibit 10 contract.
Miles is expected to be with the Sixers in training camp and will likely join their G-League team.
Last season, the 6-foot-7 Miles played for Limoges CSP in Pro-A, the top professional league in France. In 50 games, including 33 starts, he averaged 96 points, 3.7 rebounds and 22.9 minutes per game. He shot .414 from three-point range.
Miles, 25, has also played professional for Usak Sportif in Turkey and JDA Dijon Basket in France.
Last month he appeared in four games for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 6.3 points in 17.8 minutes. Miles played for the Sixers in summer league in 2017 and 2018.
As as senior at St. Joseph’s, Miles averaged a career-high 18.1 points as the Hawks went 28-8 and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 1,097 career points for the Hawks.
Exhibit 10 players get bonuses of up to $50,000 to sign with a team’s G-League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to earn the bonus.
Last month, Christ Koumadje, a 7-foot-4 center from Florida State, also signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Sixers.